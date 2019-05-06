South Africa: Corruption and Patronage Have Robbed the People of Free State of Their Human Dignity

analysis

I am an ANC member in a dusty township of Botshabelo, coincidentally a township that produced the current ANC head of elections and former minister of sport. I do not write this open letter because I consider myself perfect. I struggle to be the best I can be, but I screw up every single day without fail. I write this necessarily because I think there is a scarcity of reason in our province, the Free State.

I am terrified by the fear I see on the faces of many good comrades in the province; I am tired of seeing the few good comrades resign themselves to the political wilderness for fear of being destroyed by your network. In truth, our movement and province deserve better.

Great leadership starts with the philosophy that all human beings are worthy of dignity. Undoubtedly, corruption and dictatorship erode this human dignity. As soon as you start devaluing a person based on their views, your leadership suffers and so does the organisation you lead.

The instability in our municipalities is a fine example of poor leadership. The people you have installed in government have shown tremendous dishonour to our people. I do not expect you...