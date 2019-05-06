South Africa: Vlismas Is Brave, Honest, Cripplingly Funny in 'The End'

analysis

'The End' is an entertaining, often surprising lecture as well as stand-up comedy.

Comedian John Vlismas must be pleasantly surprised by how many people are coming to see his new show, The End.

The studio theatre at Montecasino is far from full, but it's not absolutely empty, which is quite something when you're staging a show where the central topic is death, how it took his father, and how it's coming for you too. There's no arguing about that, of course, but you might not want to sit through an entire show about it.

Vlismas is a loud and proud atheist -- fuelled by research, not just gut instinct -- and he believes death is the end of everything. There is no heaven or hell, he says, so death is the moment before a vast and endless expanse of "f*ck all". But he's prepared to be wrong, and does a lovely sketch about his own death and having to apologise to God for badmouthing him so vehemently.

Vlismas created the show after watching his father weaken and die in 2018. As he teased his mother across the deathbed, it confirmed that for many of us, humour is what keeps up...