3 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Who's the Lucky Man With Akorino Model Pesh in Beach Holiday?

By Sylvania Ambani

Fans of popular Akorino model Pesh are heartbroken after she was pictured enjoying a holiday at the coast with an unknown man.

Pesh and the mysterious man were pictured inside a plane and also enjoying a boat ride at the ocean during the sponsored holiday.

The man wore the Akorino head wrap in the pictures.

Ready for a beach holiday experience ♥

✈ @FlyJambojet

📸 @MaasaiSafaris pic.twitter.com/f6wyH1Jtj1

- Pesh (@PeshKenya) May 2, 2019

In one video, the man confesses to have never visited Mombasa and thanked Pesh for giving him the opportunity.

"Ready for a beach holiday experience," tweeted Pesh.

A section of Kenyans on Twitter with a crash on the model could not hold back their heartbreak.

Pesh has never declared her relationship status.

"Jeso ní mureithi... Haija kumbe uko na mundú," said @labanish.

"Aki @PeshKenya wewe ni mbaya sana," wrote @maisibadennoh.

"Atleast thus tym round uko na boy child wooiye," commented @Pinchezwangukaa1.

"Ooooo ulipata muchumba ,mukurino mwezako," tweeted @tears4right.

"Who is he?" asked @BenjahKE.

