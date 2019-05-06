Kenya: Hospital Linked to Botched C-Section Birth Closed

St Teresa hospital in Kikuyu where a patient died last week during a botched Cesarean Section has been closed.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board on Thursday revoked the facility's license and that of its director Dr Moses Mwaura.

Board chairperson Dr Eva Njenga, in a statement, said glaring gaps were found during an inspection of the facility which need to be addressed before it can be reopened.

"The CEC Health Kiambu County is directed to coordinate and ensure smooth transfer of all the affected patients to government facilities within the next 24 hours.

"The acting Chief Executive Officer, National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is directed to ensure that any of the affected patients who are covered under the NHIF are facilitated appropriately," wrote Dr Njenga.

The board said it acted after public outcry following the death Hellen Wanjiru and her baby on April 24 at the facility.

Wanjiru's family said she died because of negligence by hospital staff who left her unattended for hours.

Two hospital staff have arrested in connection with the death but police were still hunting for the doctor who performed the C-section.