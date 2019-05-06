Kenya: John Onsati Succeeds George Magoha as KNEC Chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed an insider to chair the board of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

Dr John Onsati, a member of the council, replaces Prof George Magoha who was appointed Education Cabinet Secretary in March.

He takes over as the council advances preparations for primary and secondary school national examinations - 1.7 million candidates will write the tests in November.

Dr Onsati is a senior consultant in organizational development and transformation, education and training.

The council congratulated him on Saturday, noting he had worked with Prof Magoha for three years.

CEO POST

Dr Onsati is also expected to speed up recruitment of a substantive chief executive of the council.

Dr Mercy Karogo has been serving as acting Knec CEO since 2016. The post was advertised in the dailies in 2018 but no one was recruited.

The National Assembly's Education Committee and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) have asked Knec's board to either confirm appointment of the acting chief executive hire another person.

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion warned that delays in appointment of a substantive CEO would compromise the credibility of national exams.