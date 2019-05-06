Somalia: Armed Militia Allied to Mukhtar Robow Kills Several Al Shabaab Near Hudur, Bakool Region

Several al Shabaab militants were killed by an armed militia allied to former al Shabaab commander and cofounder Mukhtar Robow, according to Strategic Intelligence.

Heavy fighting erupted after heavily armed militias loyal to Robow clashed with Al-Shabaab militants near Hudur town, the provincial capital of Bakol region of Somalia.

The fighting began after al Shabaab attempted to take over positions held by the militia known as 'Spiders' camped near Huddur town.

Al Shabaab has been making attempts of capturing areas held by other militias as they have been losing ground to the SNA and allied forces in central and southern Somalia.

Robow was Al Shabaab founder, but he defected from the group. He arrested in Baidoa town, some 250km south west of Somali capital Mogadishu, while he was seeking to run public office, ahead of regional presidential election in the town. Somalia accused him of bringing weapons and militias into Baidoa town before the election.