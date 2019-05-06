Kenya: Expect Heavy Rains, Flash Floods for the Next 3 Days

The weatherman has warned of the possibility of heavy rains and flash floods in several areas in the next three days.

The Coast will be most affected, according to the latest predictions by the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD).

The department said medium to heavy rain is expected in Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and the southern part of Tana River County.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for flash floods."

The KMD also cautioned against driving, wading or walking in fast-moving waters.

"The heavy rains and strong winds may result in storm surges along the coast, hence fishermen and everybody in the marine industry should be on high alert," Stella Aura, the department's acting lead, said in a report.

INTENSITY

The rain is expected to intensify towards Tuesday, the KMD said, predicting a downpour of 20mm along the Coast on Sunday.

On Monday, the amount is expected to increase to 30mm and on Tuesday, a heavy downpour of 40mm is expected in the South Coast and surrounding areas.

"The rainfall is expected to reduce from Wednesday. It is likely to be accompanied by strong winds and may cause flooding in low-lying areas near the coastline and other water repositories,"

The department also predicted that several parts of Western, Central Rift Valley and Central Kenya will experience near average or above normal rainfall in May.

Northern and southern Rift Valley, south eastern, north eastern and the Coast will probably receive near average rainfall or below normal rainfall in May.

CYCLONES

The March-April-May rains started late, a situation that the KMD alluded to Cyclone Idai which wreaked havoc in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Cyclone Kenneth, which followed, had been expected to hit Tanzania but it changed direction.

Kenneth caused heavy rainfall in some parts of Kenya towards the end of April according to a previous briefing by the weatherman.

Regarding Nairobi and Central, the weatherman said the rainy season will end in the third and fourth weeks of May.