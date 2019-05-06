South Africa: The Dividend, Growth Balance - Anglo's Truly Amazing Debt Turnaround

analysis

Getting the debt/dividend balance right is tricky -- very tricky for mining companies. Pile up too much cash, investors get antsy. Buckle to investors' immediate desires, long-term growth gets hit. Years of divesting from non-core assets and implementing stringent spending programmes have allowed Anglo American to significantly reduce its debt load to US$4.5bn in June 2018, down from a peak of US$14.1bn in June 2015. In 2019 it was able to commit to 40% of cash resources to a dividend payout.

Significantly lower debt levels and more streamlined operations have global miners flush with cash. The major producers -- BHP, Glencore, Rio Tinto, and Anglo American generated combined free cash flow in 2018 of about $87-million a day.

With total debt levels at US$669-billion still fresh in the minds of the world's mining executives, there will be no grand shopping sprees just yet. Instead, management teams have indicated a desire to continue de-gearing and returning surplus cash to shareholders.

That was made clear when some released earnings in February 2019. Glencore announced a US$2-billion buyback programme and said it plans to return another $1-billion after selling non-core assets over the course of the year.

Commodities giant Rio Tinto pledged US$5-billion...