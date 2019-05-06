South Africa: WhatsApps Expose Floyd Shivambu and the 'Red Boys'

analysis

A series of cryptic messages add further weight to claims that the EFF deputy president used his political profile for financial gain.

Floyd Shivambu told Parliament that the only income he earned in 2017 was his salary as a member of the National Assembly. No shares, no directorships, no consulting fees, no sponsorships, no land, no pension -- no benefits at all.

But a series of cryptic SMSes and WhatsApp messages between Shivambu and high-profile businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi paint a different picture.

The messages, seen by amaBhungane, show that the deputy president of the EFF twice asked Mulaudzi for an "intervention" -- clearly code for cash -- including one to be paid into the account number of Grand Azania, a company controlled by Shivambu's brother Brian.

The messages suggest that in exchange Shivambu may have used his position as the EFF's second-in-command to secure meetings and potential business deals for Mulaudzi.

They support evidence previously reported by amaBhungane and Daily Maverick that powerful EFF figures use their political clout for financial benefit.

Shivambu and the EFF did not respond to repeated requests for comment while Mulaudzi denied that there was anything untoward in his relationship with the EFF deputy president....