South Africa: Should Aaron Motsoaledi Stay On As Health Minister?

analysis

Passionate and principled, the minister of health has led massive victories over HIV during the past decade. But as SA attempts to introduce complex changes to the health system, is it time for an operations person rather than a firefighter?

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is a courageous leader, emotional and passionate about trying to improve the lives of ordinary people. He has taken on pharmaceutical companies, describing their opposition to more consumer-friendly medicine patent laws as "genocide".

He has been unrelenting in his criticism of private healthcare for being "exorbitantly expensive". He was also one of the few cabinet ministers who spoke out against the excesses of Jacob Zuma during his presidency, something that was recently confirmed by minister Derek Hanekom.

Last year, he sobbed into his hands at the Esidimeni hearings convened to examine the deaths of at least 143 psychiatric patients in Gauteng, saying: "The human rights breached in this manner are reminiscent of the apartheid era."

A staunch ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa and ranked 25 on the ANC's national election list, Motsoaledi's reappointment as health minister seems relatively secure.

But after a decade of Motsoaledi's leadership, the health service shows no signs of improving and the...