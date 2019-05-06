Kenya: Global Fund Lauds Kenya's 'Positive Partnership'

Kenya's modest contribution to the Global Fund--the body that funds HIV, malaria and tuberculosis programmes in most of the developing world--and President Uhuru Kenyatta's move to encourage other African governments to contribute may have softened the body's attitude towards the country even after adverse mentions in management of the kitty.

VERY VISIBLE

Global Fund executive director Peter Sands acknowledged that Kenya has had issues in the management of funds allocated to it, but said the body has a 'positive partnership' with the country.

Mr Sands is in the country to assess the programmes that Global Fund supports and begin conversations with African governments as the body approaches its annual fundraising -- a period they call 'replenishing' -- in October in France.

He said Kenya is a leader in the continent not only as a recipient of grants but also as a contributor.

"The President was very visible in the last replenishment in making a commitment, and encouraging his peers to make similar commitments... we are counting on Kenya to play a similar role as we target to raise US$14 billion... the President is a powerful champion and advocate for the Global Fund."

While the money Kenya gave the Global Fund, US$5 million, is paltry compared to what the country has received-- US$1.5 billion-- it was a positive gesture to donors who contribute to the Global Fund kitty. Kenya is eyeing US$384 million in the next three years.

SEVERAL SCANDALS

Mr Sands held meetings with Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki. Sources said the government sought the body's support in the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage scheme that was launched last year.

Between 2016 and 2018, there were several scandals at the Health ministry, the most notorious being the Sh5 billion Afya House scam.

A 2018 report by Global Fund revealed that departments in the Health ministry, such as the TB programme, had signed off per diems for meetings and trainings that had not been attended. The misrepresentation of per diems also affected transport allowances.

At the moment, Global Fund, alongside other partners, are supporting the World Health Organisation-backed rollout of Malaria Vaccine-- called RTS,S-- the first of its kind in the continent piloted in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya. Malaria kills nearly 20,000 every year in Kenya, according to data from the Health ministry.

Mr Sands said he is particularly keen on malaria since "eliminating malaria would take a huge burden and pressure off the health system". His visit comes at a time when governors have been asking for the monies to be disbursed to them directly, having lost faith in the Health ministry.