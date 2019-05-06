Kenya: Odds Favour Tergat As the Legend Wins Bet Against Old Friend Haile

Nairobi — In what was a light banter, Kenyan athletics legend Paul Tergat won a bet against his old friend Haile Gebrselassie that will see the Ethiopian great visit Kenya, following Hellen Obiri's victory at the Doha IAAF Diamond League on Friday night.

The two close mates placed a bet on Friday evening in Addis Ababa, while sharing a meal with Tergat going for his country mate Obiri to win the women's 3000m Doha meet while Haile went for compatriot Genzebe Dibaba to beat the World Cross Country champion.

The deal was that if Obiri wins, then Haile will visit Kenya while if the 5000m world champion loses to Genzebe then Tergat who was set to depart tonight, stays one more night in Addis.

"Today Genzebe is going to win the Diamond League 3000m, Obiri will be number two, if Obiri wins I will tonight fly with him (Tergat) to Kenya if Genzebe wins he (Tergat) stays one more night because his flight is tomorrow," Haile placed his sure bet.

On his part, Tergat said... "I want to say this... these are my friends, Obiri is going to win the 3000m tonight so we are waiting for it, if he loses no problem tomorrow is Saturday, I can relax... "

And Kenyan legend Paul Tergat won the bet against Ethiopian old friend @HaileGebr thanks to @hellen_obiri's win over @GenzebeD at #DohaDL pic.twitter.com/RnbEWGjZLX

At the end of the eagerly awaited race, it was Obiri who shone to hand his compatriot Tergat a bet win by not only condemning Genzebe to second but storm to a World Lead time of 8:25.60.

Genzebe settled for second in a Personal Best of 8:26.20.

