Rwanda: Muslim Community Starts Ramadan Today

The Muslim community in Rwanda and across the world will today start the holy month of Ramadan, a time for them to seek closeness with Allah.

The Rwanda Muslims Community (RMC) confirmed the date and wished the faithful a month full of blessings.

A communiqué signed by the Mufti Sheikh Salim Hitimana says that the Ramadan starts today, May 6, 2019.

"The Rwanda Muslims Community (RMC) particularly wishes to use this opportunity to wish a happy Ramadan month full of blessings," Hitimana said in the statement.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

During this period, Muslims fast every day from dawn to sunset. This is a time they pray to Allah, repent their sins as well as strengthen their relationship with Him.

During fasting, Muslims refrain from consumption of food, drinks, smoking and engaging in sexual intercourse.

Muslims are also required to refrain from sinful behaviour that may negate the reward of fasting by Allah, such as false speeches and fighting except in self-defence, according to Islamic belief.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the pillars or duties of Islam, along with the testimony of faith, prayer, charity, giving and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

The sick, pregnant, those nursing the sick, those menstruating, the young and the elderly are excused from fasting.

Fasting reminds Muslims of their social and spiritual purposes but, most importantly, appreciating Allah for His supreme nature and the gift of life and knowing that they entirely depend on Him.