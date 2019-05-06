Sudan: Prevention of Imposition of Any Additional Charges On Strategic Goods

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Federal Government Chamber, Siddig Jumma Babul- khair, has demanded all the states to prevent and remove all the charges collection point on the national roads and crossings except the charges and collection points of the Roads and Bridges Corporation according to the directives of the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council and the Chairman of the Economic and Services Committee, in implementation to the outcomes of the 13th meeting of the Transitional Military Council.

In the same context, the undersecretary has noted the importance that the states' acting governors would aknowledge the citizents and the buisniessmen to inform violations of collection of any illegal charges on the national roads and crossings.

He also prevented the imposition of any additional charges on strategic commodities such as wheat, flour, fuel and gas, besides the non-collection of stamp duties on goods in transit, considering this as a double tax, noting that the stamp duty is taken once from the establishment, indicating the existence of a complaint box in the Federal Government Chamber, stressing the necessity that the states' governors would directly supervise the follow-up to the implementation of this decision.