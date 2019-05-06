Sudan: Calls On National Organizations to Concert Efforts for Facing Challenges - SCOVA

Khartoum — The Sudan's Council of Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) held its regular meeting chaired by Dr. Nasrulldin Shulgami, the council's head with the attendance of all its members.

The meeting has discussed the challenges that are facing the voluntary organizations particularly in the coming phase, the preparations for the holy Ramadan month, the preparations for the council's general assembly, review of had been achieved during the previous period, besides hearing to the visions of the voluntary organizations members of SCOVA for the coming stage.

The meeting has asserted the importance of the efforts of the organizations during this period to face the challenges of the stage and the development of voluntary and humanitarian work.

The meeting has decided the formation of a committee to be chaired by Fatima al-Bashir al- Tayeb, the membership of Abdul Halim Diafulla, Nuha'a al- Nagar and the legal advisor to set the final preparation for the convocation of the council's general assembly during the coming days.

The meeting has also indicated the issuance of a statement including the current situations in the Sudan, calling on the voluntary organization to avoid any political conflicts.

The meeting has condemned the decisions of some of the states' governors to stop work of some organizations have nothing to do with political practices.