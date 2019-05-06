Sudan: Shokrtulla Inspects Seizure of NCP Assets

Al-Damazain — The acting Wali (governor) of Blue Nile State, Maj. Gen. Ahmd Abdul Raheem Shokrtulla, the commander of the 4 th Infantry Brigade, inspected Friday the efforts exerted by the committee assigned for the inventory and seizure of the assets of the national congress party in the state.

The acting governor has pointed to the efforts made by the committees assigned for the inventory and seizure of the moveables of the trade unions, the committees and unions in order to be disposed by the federal committee.

The committee's rapporteur, Brig. Police, Hassan Abdulla, explained that the committee has implemented 99% of its work, calling on all the citizens to cooperate with committee by providing information about the assets and moveable's of the NCP, the unions and the different trade unions.