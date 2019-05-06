Sudan's Attorney-General Orders Probes Into Financial Violations, Teacher's Murder

Khartoum — The acting Attorney-General of Sudan, El Walid Mahmoud, has directed the Public Money Prosecution to open criminal cases in the violations included in the report of the General Auditor under the direct supervision of the Chairman of the Public Money Prosecution.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that he also gave a directive for referring the criminal case, registered under article 130 of the Criminal Law in Kassala State's Prosecution, on the death of the teacher Ahmed El Kheir, to Central Khartoum Prosecution, after lifting the immunity from the accused elements of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

He gave a directive to carry out the investigation in this case as soon as possible.

The Attorney General further gave a directive to investigate in the suspected dealings conducted by leading officials of the former regime.

The files of these suspected dealings were referred to the Prosecutions of Unlawful and Suspected Gain and the Combat of Corruption and Financial Investigation.

Prosecution shake-up

El Walid Mahmoud, who assumed the position of acting Attorney-General in late April, immediately issued several decisions.

In a letter to Lt Gen Abubakr Mustafa, the new director of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Mahmoud also denounced the move to lift charges against a number of security agents being held suspect of the torture and killing of teacher Ahmed El Kheir in Khashm El Girba.

According to Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the acting attorney-general also urgently called for completion of the investigation procedures in criminal cases that took place during anti-government demonstrations which began on 19 December 2018.