Sudan: U.S. Senate Resolution Urges 'Swift Transfer to a Civilian-Led Political Authority in Sudan'

Washington — A resolution that encourages 'a swift transfer of power by the military to a civilian-led political authority in Sudan' was tabled in the US Senate on Thursday, and referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. It also reiterates that the process to consider removing Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List, lifting any other remaining sanctions on Sudan, or normalising US relations with the government of Sudan will continue to be suspended.

S.Res.188 calls on that civilian authority to 'respect the right to freedom of association and expression, protect the rights of opposition political parties, journalists, human rights defenders, religious minorities, and nongovernmental organisations to operate without interference'.

In the resolution, the Senate encourages a swift transfer of power by the military to a civilian-led political authority in Sudan that respects and reflects the legitimate democratic aspirations of the people of Sudan; and engages in a credible process of democratisation, governance, and security sector reforms, and is transparent in how it measures such progress.

Civil liberties

It calls on the ruling authorities in Sudan to take measurable steps to respect the right to freedom of association and expression, protect the rights of opposition political parties, journalists, human rights defenders, religious minorities, and nongovernmental organisations to operate without interference.

It also demands that the civilian government lift the bureaucratic restrictions on and facilitate access for humanitarian relief operations, introduce strong measures to create transparency and address the structural corruption and kleptocracy of the state, and to pursue accountability for serious crimes and human rights abuses.

'Solidarity with the people of Sudan'

The resolution expresses solidarity with the people of Sudan, and urges the United States government to provide diplomatic, technical, and targeted financial assistance for efforts to advance a peaceful transfer of power and a civilian-led transition period that allows for the peaceful resolution of Sudan's conflicts and creates the conditions under which timely democratic elections can be held that will meet international standards and be overseen by credible domestic and international electoral observers.

It also encourages the African Union to continue supporting the Sudanese people's aspirations for democracy, justice, and peace; and emphasises that until a transition to a credible civilian-led government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people is established, the process to consider removing Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List, lifting any other remaining sanctions on Sudan, or normalising relations with the government of Sudan will continue to be suspended.

US Department of State

The resolution echoes earlier statements by the USA. On April 18, the US Department of State called on Sudan's Transitional Military Council to show restraint, avoid conflict, and remain committed to the protection of the Sudanese people. It also added its voice to the growing international call for a speedy transition to civilian government.

Read the entire resolution here