Sudan: Revolutionary Committees Propose to Present Document of Freedom to Parties

Khartoum — The Revolutionary Committees Movement in Sudan has proposed that the document of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change it has extended to the Transiaional Miltary Council to be presented to the different political and social forces to give an opinion on it without ignoring or isolation to any party in order to produce a document that would promot the functions of the transitional period consensually.

The General Coordinatior of the movement, Mahmoud Abdeen, commented in a press statement on the document of the transition period constitution, presented by the forces of declaration of freedom and change to the TMC, saying that it does not realize the imptions of the Sudanese people in the spired stability by the neglection of the mechanisms of the struggle over power, and achieving national unity for the qualitative transformation of competition and the struggle over power elites and the elite whom they are aspiring to sit on its throne , and between its combating the factors of underdevelopment that prevent the desired progress.

Abdeen has criticized that the text has neglected the definition of sources of legislation as the religion and positive custom is the society's law, the insistance on a transitional period of four years to enable the forces of freedom and change on monopoly of power, and even the monopoly of its political and executive, legislative and public goals, and employ its members in all locations in claim of rebuilding of state's organs.

He said that the document is a tool for empowering political forces on the rest of the people without having a recognized electoral mandate or a general desire to be delegated by the general political forces, a matter that has weakened the conviction of approving this document, which reflects only the desire of some of the people to monopolize the people's right of power.

He pointed out that the solution of the political, economic and social problem will only be achieved by the people taking power, and proclaiming their authority through their conferences and committees, where the struggle of elites, and vanguards on power will stop, and also the battles in which the people will be defeated by the elites, and we will enjoy the privileges of power.