Sudan: Forces of Freedom and Change - We Are Waiting for Military Council's Response

Khartoum — The Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change said it is wating for the response of the Transitional Military Council on the constitutional document it has handed to the TMC last Thursday, and which will determine the features of the next phase.

The spokesperson of the Professionals Gathering, Amjad Farid, noted in the daily press conference, Friday, that there are positive signs from the TMC, and its response on the document of the constitutional declaration was positive.

On the opening of the trains' tracks, he stressed that the Forces of Freedom and Change Gathering are ready to open the tracks for the trains at certain times and with an agreement and coordination with the Railway Corporation to deliver materials to the states.

He renewed the continuation of the sit-in and the non-removal of barricades until the demands are realized, and the handover of power to civilians, pointing to the presence of an evening programs and breakfasts during the month of holy Ramadan.

Regarding the mediation, he explained that it is waiting for the response of the TMC, and that they will not refuse the mediation unless it contradicts the principles of the declaration of the forces of freedom and change, as he puts it.

On the differences among the Forces of Freedom and Change; he said that the bloc of the Alliance of the Forces of Freedom and Change is one, they have clear negotiating positions, and it has made a clear constitutional declaration, and have ways for solutions, noting that the differences between the components is normal, and is a result of the visions and ideas.

He said: "We are keen to implement the provisions of our charter, and we have internal structures and means to put forward how to implement it.".