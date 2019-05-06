Sudan: Bob Calls for Suspension of Government's Companies Exporting Goods

Khartoum — The professor of economy at al- Nelain University, Prof. Issam Abul-Wahab Bob has demanded the suspention of the government's companies working in the field of goods exportation.

In statement to SUNA Bob added that these companies working in the field of exportation with the practise of (preak- even of prices) under the pretext of importing medicines and fuel, a matter that led to the weakening of the Sudanese exports in foreign markets.

He pointed out that this practice has made many international companies to stop buying Sudanese goods and products, and also it contradict with the policies and directions of the National Chamber of Exporters, calling on the private sector to take advantage of the political factors that the Sudanese arena is witnessing to redirect the economic policies in the right track, based on the great role played by the sector in support of the economic development process in the country.

He explained that the private sector undertakes 70% of the economic activity in the country, and absorb between 55 and 60% of Sudanese labor, which qualifies it to develop plans and policies to manage the economic affairs in the country.