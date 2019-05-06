Rwanda: Cricket - Bright Start for Rwanda in World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda stunned Nigeria to get off to a winning start at the ongoing African qualifiers for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Joshua Mwanja's national team side outclassed Nigeria by 41 runs. In-form Henrietta Ishimwe was sensational with 26 runs as she claimed the 'Player of the Match' award.

"We are very happy to win our first game, it is a massive boost of confidence going into the next three fixtures. Fantastic job from my players today," said Mwanja in a post-match interview.

The week-long competition started Sunday in Zimbabwe, and will be concluding on May 12. Rwanda face Mozambique in their next Group B encounter on Wednesday.

The Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier is due to take place in Scotland between August 31 and September 7, with Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand already confirmed to attend.