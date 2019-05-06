Eritrea: Nuew Receives Material Support From China Embassy

Asmara — The Embassy of the People's Republic of China has extended material support to the National Union of Eritrean Women aimed at developing human resources of the union.

The material support includes machineries for making ceramics, weaving, design as well as artifacts.

At the handing over ceremony that was conducted on 30 April, the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China, Mr. Yang Zigang said that the material support attests to the friendly relations and good wish between the Chinese Women's Federation and the National Union of Eritrean Women and expressed expectation that the materials will have significant contribution in the human resources development of the union.

Explaining the long standing and historical relations between Eritrea and China, the President of the NUEW, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that the support is in continuation of the previous stationery and gymnasium materials support the Embassy extended to the union.

The ceremony was attended by staff members of the NUEW and Embassy of China.