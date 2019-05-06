3 May 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Nuew Receives Material Support From China Embassy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Embassy of the People's Republic of China has extended material support to the National Union of Eritrean Women aimed at developing human resources of the union.

The material support includes machineries for making ceramics, weaving, design as well as artifacts.

At the handing over ceremony that was conducted on 30 April, the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China, Mr. Yang Zigang said that the material support attests to the friendly relations and good wish between the Chinese Women's Federation and the National Union of Eritrean Women and expressed expectation that the materials will have significant contribution in the human resources development of the union.

Explaining the long standing and historical relations between Eritrea and China, the President of the NUEW, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that the support is in continuation of the previous stationery and gymnasium materials support the Embassy extended to the union.

The ceremony was attended by staff members of the NUEW and Embassy of China.

Eritrea

Initiative to Put Keren Ancient Building in World Heritage List

Initiative is being taken to put ancient and historical buildings in Keren city in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.