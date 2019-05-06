Eritrea: Initiative to Put Keren Ancient Building in World Heritage List

Keren — Initiative is being taken to put ancient and historical buildings in Keren city in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

According to Mr. Siraj Haj, D. G. of Culture and Sports in the Anseba region indicated that the region is endowed with unique tangible and intangible heritage and that sustainable research has been conducted to identify them and priority has been given to the city of Keren.

Mr. Siraj pointed out that a task force composed of experts has been established and that the first phase of the research has started. He also said that the experience undertaken to put Asmara in the UNESCO World Heritage List is significantly contributing to the effort.

Mr. Siraj went on to say that Keren city possesses ancient buildings from the time of the Turkish Empire and Italian colonialism. Similar buildings also exist in Asmara and Massawa, Mr. Siraj added.

Commending the understanding the Eritrean people have in the importance of preserving ancient and historical heritage, Mr. Siraj said that heritage are the foundation of identity and called for proper attention.