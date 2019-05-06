4 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Holds Meeting With Puntland President

Somali Prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire has held a meeting with the president of Puntland state, Said Abdullahi Deni in Garowe city on Friday night.

The meeting which took place at the regional state capital in Garowe focused on a range of issues concerning the country's current situation.

The meeting comes ahead of the planned consultative forum between Somali Federal government and its member states [Puntland, Galmudug, HirShabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland].

The premier also met with Islan Isse, one of the respected traditional elders in Puntland at his house in Garowe, the host of the upcoming conference slated for May 5.

