South Africa: Yes Mandla, the DA Is the Only Party That Still Honours Madiba's Legacy

analysis

The DA has been attacked by, among others Mandla Mandela, for claiming Madiba's legacy in election slogans urging citizens to vote for the party to 'honour Mandela's vision to build one South Africa'. But the DA is the only major party left that still honours the principle of non-racialism and reconciliation in South Africa.

On Monday, 29 April 2019, the DA unveiled a billboard in central Johannesburg urging South Africans to vote DA in order to "Honour Mandela's vision to build one South Africa for all". Subsequently Madiba's grandson Mandla Mandela criticised the party for "abusing the Mandela name and legacy to further their own narrow class interests".

He reiterated that Madiba belonged to the ANC and that it was a party of "true unity, not unity of slogans and false claims". These claims are serious and must be addressed.

First, the DA has immense respect for what Madiba means to South Africa and indeed the entire world. He remains the brightest symbol of hope and showed true leadership before and following the first democratic elections in 1994. This was exemplified after the murder of struggle icon Chris Hani in 1993, when Madiba kept the country together.

We were on...