South Africa: Inside KZN - a Tale of Two Presidents - Greeted Very Differently

analysis

The final days of campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal saw the ANC deploy President Cyril Ramaphosa to the province which holds the second-largest number of registered voters in South Africa. But Ramaphosa's predecessor, Jacob Zuma, has also been out campaigning in KZN in the last days -- and the contrast between the two men's reception was stark.

On an overcast Saturday in the town of eSikhawini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, a crowd of ANC supporters gathered on the sports fields of a local college to await the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

With only a few days to go till the commencement of voting in the 2019 general elections, the ANC was taking no chances in the province which accounts for just above 20% of all registered voters in the country. Ramaphosa would make three separate appearances in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The president kicked off his morning in a suit and tie at the 2019 Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, where he was every inch the suave businessman convincing investors that their money would be well spent in South Africa. Just over two hours later, Ramaphosa had changed into a more man-of-the-people ANC leather jacket to woo the voters of eSikhawini, and from...