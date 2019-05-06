Ghana: GRA Boss Sues Joseph Bediako for Ghc 10 Million for Defamation

Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Emmanuel Kofi Nti, has sued Joseph Bediako, Convener for the Movement for Truth and Accountability, a pressure group, GHC10 million for making defamatory remarks against him.

As part of his claims, Mr Nti also asked the High Court in Accra to place an injunction on the defendant, agents, assigns and privies from continuing to make any further defamatory publication about him.

He further asked the Court to order the defendant to retract the said defamatory publication and render unqualified apology through a press conference and two publications in the newspapers.

His claims also included the defendant paying for costs of legal fees and general damages.

The legal action against Mr. Bediako follows a press conference on April 27 in Accra this year, in which he made comments against the plaintiff.

According to the statement of claims, "the very serious defamatory publication about the plaintiff sought to impugn the integrity, dignity and reputation of the plaintiff and to ridicule him in the eyes of right thinking members of society."

In the said press conference, Mr. Bediako accused the Commissioner General of helping some custom officers to steal after which those involved were promoted.

He further stated that Mr. Nti has collected bribes amounting to GHC66,000 from some people.

These statements, according to the plaintiff, has had his reputation damaged in the public space and has affected his credibility as a public officer.

"It is very clear that the Defendant's defamatory statements were made without any basis and was merely well calculated to tarnish his reputation, ridicule and reduce his image in the eyes of right thinking members of society," the statement of claims added.