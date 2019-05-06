6 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Police Arrest Three for Attempted Robbery At Adentan

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The police have arrested three people for allegedly attempting to rob a businesswoman at her residence at Adentan.

The robbers were named as Michael Avakpo, 18, a caretaker of the victim (name withheld), Kojo Mensah, 28, and Michael Dagbe, 32.

The suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra.

She said the police had a tip-off about the robbery by the three suspects and proceeded to an area at the Adentan school junction where a team of police personnel laid surveillance at the area at about 11p.m.

She said Mensah and Dagbe later arrived and attempted to scale the wall into their victim's house but were apprehended by the police.

The police PRO said a search conducted on Mensah revealed a custlass, metal blade and a pickaxe.

DSP Tenge said Avakpo was the brain behind the robbery, adding that he gave information to his accomplice about his madam (victim) bringing money home.

She said the suspects would soon be arraigned for robbery.

