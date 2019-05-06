Ghana: Three Firemen Injured By Demonstrators

Three fire officers from the Devtraco Fire Station were on Friday injured from stones allegedly pelted at them by demonstrators at Dawhenya in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

A four- member fire crew had gone to the scene at about 7a.m. on Friday to put out fire from burning tyres which had blocked the roads and also causing discomfort and danger to motorists and other road users.

According to sources close to the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the team was compelled to move back to base and subsequently receive treatment at the Tema Polyclinic.

The demonstrators were residents from Dahwenya protesting what they described as bad roads for decades which was creating dusts and therefore a threat to their businesses and health.

They held placards with inscriptions such as, 'No roads no campaign' 'We need our road', 'Demo part one', 'People are dying, don't play politics with our development,' 'Our lives matter and dust is killing us.'

The Chairman for the Ningo Prampram Youth in Development Association, John Tsawey said a 14-day ultimatum had been given to the government to fix the road otherwise they would advise themselves.

He said there had been too many excuses from the present and previous governments, hence the need to express their displeasure through demonstrations.

A petition was sent through the District Chief Executive for the area.

Police from the Dahwenya District Police Command were at the scene to bring the situation under control.