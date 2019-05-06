Somalia: Former Mogadishu Mayor Forms New Political Party As Aspirants Prepare for Elections

A new political party has been registered by former Mogadishu mayor Thabit Abdi,. Mr Abdi registered the the People's Power Party (PPP), which he hopes ti run for the general elections scheduled for next year.

PPP was granted was granted an interim certificate by the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) on Sunday by the electoral body's Chairman, Abdullahi Elmi Ereg.

Mr Abdi said his party would strive to empower the Somalia people to make decisions, adding that it would respect the sovereignty of the citizens.