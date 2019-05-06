Ghana: Storrie Crowned Mcdan ITF World Tour Champ

Great Britain's Ryan James Storrie produced a stunning performance to upset number one seed, Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe to win the McDan ITF World Tour title at the Centre Court of the Accra Sports Stadium tennis Complex.

The one-hour, 30 minutes thrilling encounter saw the Brit defeat Lock 6-4, 6-4 to win the top prize.

Having emerged the best two in a pool of over 30 players from different parts of the world, it promised to be an enthralling encounter with Lock slightly tipped to overcome the Brit.

But on a bright and sunny afternoon, yesterday, Lock took the court by storm and dominated the game to the surprise of many.

On his way to the final, Storrie accounted for Ivorian Abdoulaziz Bationo 6-1,6-2 in the round 32, beat Netherland's Len Schouten 6-1,6-4, defeated Portuguese Andre Gaspar Murta 6-1,6-1 to set a clash against No.4 seed Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda of Zimbabwe who he beat 6-2,6-0, a feat he achieved without dropping a set.

In the first set, Storrie was held to 2-2 before a forehand winner was followed by an equally breathtaking backhand to earn three break points and finally sealed the set 6-4.

Lock improved in the second set battled fiercely to 4-4 but was let down again by the impressive backhands of Storrie to win 6-4 to be crowned the champion; his first ITF Futures title.

Executive chairman, McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley congratulated the winners and reminded the fans of promises he made to bring the ITF tournament to Ghana and qualify Ghana from Zone III to Zone II.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto commended the ITF and McDan for bringing the tournament to Ghana.

Lock was joined by his brother, Courtney to win the doubles trophy.

The McDan ITF World Tour was sponsored by Twellium Company Limited, Interplast, Hollard, FOX Cooling with support from Tennis Foundation Ghana.