Ghana: GRIDCo Assures Public of Power Supply

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says it is in discussions with all stakeholders to address all existing challenges confronting the country's energy sector.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Helina Asante, Head of Public Relations, GRIDCo, in Accra on May 3.

The statement was on the back of comments by President of the Senior Staff Association (SSA) of GRIDCO, Raphael Kornor, during the May Day celebration on Wednesday, that if government fails to heed to a two-week ultimatum to settle the outstanding arrears, the country was likely to experience power outages.

"The monies that are owed GRIDCo up to 2017 fall under Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and VALCO take majority of our power, and government promised to pay these debts under the legacy debts so these things are having a serious effect on our operations.

By May 15, we are expecting to hear something or else we have other options on the table and we will make sure that the government listens to us," he said in an interview on Joy FM in Accra.

"All that we are saying is that, government give us our money. We are viable and we need our monies to facilitate our operations. We are doing ad hoc maintenance instead of routine and it all borders on cash flow. We have about fourteen thousand (14,000) transmission towers, over 200 high capacity transformers which need to be maintained at periodic intervals and for us if these things are not done, it has a ripple effect on the delivery of our services," he continued.

However, the statement from the management of GRIDCo allayed fears of regular power outages stating that "there is no cause for anxiety since the reliability of electricity supply is delinked from the sentiments expressed by the SSA.

It assured all stakeholders and the public that "we will continue to discharge our mandate to manage the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) to ensure reliable electricity supply.