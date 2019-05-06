Ghana: Israel Pledges Support for Ghana Youth, Sports Devt

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Shani Cooper-Zubida has pledged her country's support for Ghana in using technology to boost the fortunes of sports.

This was revealed when the Ambassador paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Perry Okudzeto in Accra on Friday.

The meeting was aimed at deepening the bilateral relations and most importantly, to explore areas of cooperation for the mutual benefits of both countries.

According to Ms Cooper-Zubida, Ghana and Israel have a very strong relationship which must be extended to the development of sports to benefit the youth.

"We'll work towards developing sports in the country as well as assisting the youth in areas of entrepreneurship by nurturing their capacity with innovative ideas, "she stated.

The Deputy Minister, Mr. Okudzeto in his address hailed the support for sports and youth development and added that the National Youth Authority (NYA), an agency mandated to champion youth development would welcomed any ideas to that effect.

As Ghana prepares to host the 2023 African Games with the construction of a state of the art Olympic Sport stadium and other sporting facilities, Mr. Okudzeto was hopeful that Israel, as one of the world leading technology hub would compliment Ghana's effort with technology-based ideas to make the continental sporting event a successful one.

Also at the meeting was a Senior Strategic Innovation Advisor at Israel's Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation, Mr. Oren Simanian as well as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Frank Quist.