Ghana: Hearts Humble WAFA in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday thrashed West African Football Academy (WAFA) 4-0 to gain revenge over the Sokagope lads at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match day nine game of the Normalisation Committee (NC) special league.

The win takes Hearts to the top position above WAFA in the Southern sector group.

Two goals in each half capped a five-star performance from the Phobians on an afternoon when WAFA was tore into shreds.

Right from the blast of referee Vormavah George Mawuli's whistle, Hearts went straight into action with the strike force of Joseph Esso, Manaf Abdul Umar and Michelle Sarpong poking holes in the WAFA backline.

As early as the sixth minute, Esso weaved his way through the WAFA rear but his curled shot flew wide to let the Academy boys off the hook.

WAFA crumbled to the incessant pressure from Hearts when in the 28th minute Michelle Sarpong's left-footed strike put the Phobians ahead.

On the stroke of halftime, a tailored measured cross from Esso found the waiting head of Captain Abdul Fatawu who headed home to double the lead.

Back from recess, WAFA seemed invigorated to get back into the game with talismanic midfielder Haruna Jamal offering a creative bite from midfield.

But soon, their game plan went up in flames as Hearts took over again and scored in the 67th minute through Manaf with an intelligent chip.

Substitute Kofi Kordzi in time added on capitalised on a WAFA blunder to complete the rout over the Sogakope boys with the fourth goal.