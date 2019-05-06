Ghana: Black Queens Leave for Cote d'Ivoire Today

Defending West Africa Football Union (WAFU) "B" Women's Cup champions, the Black Queens of Ghana will today leave for Cote d'Ivoire to begin the defence of the title.

The delegation would be led by a member of the Normalisation Committee, Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey together with Barbara Araba Yankah, a member of the women's desk at the FA.

In all, 20 players and eight technical team members led by Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo will make the trip to Abidjan where the team would be based for the two weeks tournament.

The team has been in camp in Cape Coast for the past three weeks, fine-tuning for the tournament by engaging in series of friendly games against both male and female locals clubs in the region.

Drawn in Group B, the Black Queens would come up against World Cup bound Nigeria before facing Guinea in the final group game.

The Queen's beat the Les Elephantes of Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 in the finals in February last year to be crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the tournament.