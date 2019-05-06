Ghana: Airteltigo to Invest 1 Percent of Sales to Boost Education

AirtelTigo has deepened its commitment to communities in the Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions with the launch of "Yen Nkosoo Nti" (for our development), an initiative aimed to improve the lives of children in communities through education.

Under "Yen Nkosoo Nti" initiative, AirtelTigo will invest one per cent of its proceeds from airtime recharge by its customers in the region into the development of educational facilities.

The initiative, which will run over the next three months, will support and enhance public schools in disadvantaged communities.

The Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Mrs Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi disclosed this at a media launch of the initiative after a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

"Our children are the future and we believe that education holds the key to the successful development of any nation. Through this initiative we expect to touch several schools within the region that need support. Investing in education is our way of giving back to this community that has been very supportive of AirtelTigo. It is our way of having long term societal impact, benefits of which will be reaped for many years to come," she said.

Selection of schools to be reached through this initiative will be conducted by a committee that will evaluate the needs of each public school in the region as well as members of the community are encouraged to submit applications to proposals@airteltigo.com.gh or AirtelTigo shops across the regions.

"We are confident that our commitment to improve quality education will foster values that can produce pupils who can consciously use their talents to contribute to national development," she said.

She explained that AirtelTigo had been contributing to the development of communities in which it operates including the Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions by promoting education.

Before the merger between Airtel and Tigo, she said the former brands renovated two schools and built four schools at select deprived communities across the country. These schools included the St Joseph Basic School in Obuasi and Ehiawoanwu Basic School in Ejura in the Ashanti Region and the African Faith Primary School in Banda Ahenkro in the former Brong Ahafo Region.

She expressed appreciation to the Asantehene and the people of Asanteman for supporting AirtelTigo's business in the region and assured them that the company would continue to introduce innovative products and solutions to make life simple.