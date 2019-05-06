Ghanaian Times Ashanti Regional Correspondent Burgled

The Ejisu Police have mounted a search for some suspected robbers who raided the Ashanti Regional correspondent of the Ghanaian Times newspaper.

The suspected robbers ransacked his room and made away with three laptop computers (HP, MacPro, and Lenovo-notebook) three bags, 60 pieces of wax prints, some clothing and unspecified amount of money.

Kingsley E. Hope, the correspondent, was not at home when the gang stormed his Ejisu-Asawase residence on Friday May 3.

Mr Hope, who is the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) returned home at about 11:30 p.m. only to find his residence burgled.

He has since lodged official complaint in the early hours of Saturday, with the Ejisu Police who have commenced investigations into the matter.

As to how the suspects managed to get into the apartment, the correspondent said that they might have used some jacking device to open up the iron rod of an outside window, then removed the louvre blades to gain access to the apartment.

"They further damaged the window into the bedroom where they ransacked and took away the booty," he said, adding that he was cooperating with the police in their investigations into the incident.

The latest development comes days after a journalist, Edward Adeti, in the Upper East Region, was also robbed by unidentified gang, who made away with a television set.

The Starr FM reporter had earlier received several death threats after his investigative piece forced Mr Rockson Bukari, a minister of state and former Upper East Regional Minister, to resign.

Mr Bukari until his resignation was Minister of State in charge of Special Duties at the Office of the President.