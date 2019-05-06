Ghana: Veep Cuts SOD for Construction of Ultramodern Tamale Military Sports Complex

Tamale — Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the weekend broke grounds for the commencement of the construction of an ultramodern military sports complex for the Sixth Garrison Battalion in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 13 months is to cost about GH¢15 million.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony here in Tamale, the Vice President indicated that similar sports complexes would be constructed in all garrisons across the country.

He explained that the provision of such facilities at garrisons across the country was in line with the government's policy to transform the security services into world class security institutions.

Dr Bawumia added that it was government's intention to provide the various security agencies with modern tools and infrastructure to enable them to be on top of their duties at all times.

He explained that government's quest to pursue this policy direction, has already executed a number of projects such as the Barracks Regeneration Project, Phase One, which he said was about 90 per cent complete.

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, stated government's commitment to improve the welfare of the military personnel in the country.

He said the construction of sports complexes across the garrisons was the beginning of many more facilities to be provided for the personnel.

Mr Nitiwul entreated the consultant to ensure that the contractor provided quality of work and complete it on schedule.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister on his part, pledged that his outfit was ready to supervise the project to ensure quality of work.

He advised the contractor to follow strictly to specifications of the project.

The project consists of four main sections namely; the stadium, gymnasium, the outdoor courts and the external facilities including gardens.

It is expected to have a total capacity of 5,000 people.