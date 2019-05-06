Egypt/Ghana: Ghana's Commentator Graham Selected for Egypt AFCON

ONE of Ghana's top-notch sports commentators, Benjamin Willie Graham, has been selected by Largardere Sports, to run commentary at the forthcoming Total African Cup of Nations to be staged in June, this year.

Largadere Sports, a French media firm, is in charge of television and marketing rights of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) a deal that is expected to run till 2028.

Mr. Graham is expected to be based at the June 30 Stadium in the capital, Cairo and will be working basically on Group C (Senegal, Algeria, Kenyan and Tanzania) and Group D (Morocco, Namibia, Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa).

Born on November 19, 1983, Graham has mushroomed to become one of Ghana's finest television sports commentators. The silky-voiced unassuming Graham has 14 years experience in journalism and he is now the Senior Operations Officer (Editor), Sports Office at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), and a sports commentator at Ghana Television.

He also worked with South African outfit, SuperSports, as a commentator on the Ghana Premier League before joining Star Times, which later acquired the broadcast right from the Ghana Football Association for the local league.

The Nzema-born sports journalist has worked on FIFA World Cups (2010, 2014) as a radio commentator for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The young energetic and articulate presenter has steadily become the toast of sports listeners in Ghana with his soft voice and good communication skills. Graham was the lead commentator for the 2017 West African Football Union hosted in Ghana before moving to Morocco the following year (2018) to commentate in the Championship for African Nation tournament (CHAN).

At the 2018 Total CAF Women's African Cup of Nations, Graham once again proved his worth as the lead commentator for the tournament, working extensively for CAF.

He has also worked with seasoned commentators like Barry Lambert, Paul Dempsey and Steve Vickers for Fox Sports Africa. He holds a Masters Degree in Media Management from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

The 35-year-old young journalist is expected to ginger many Ghanaian young journalists to rise to the highest heights in the field, following his selection as one of the commentators for the 2019 Total Egypt African Cup of Nations.