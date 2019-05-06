South Africa: Janneman Malan the Big Winner At Cape Cobras Awards

Cape Town — 23-year-old Janneman Malan won a hat-trick of trophies including the ultimate accolade as Cape Cobras 'Player of the Year' at the awards evening of the franchise in the President's Suite at Newlands on Friday evening.

Malan scooped the awards of 'Young Player of the Year', 'Players Player of the Year' and the grand prize, 'Cape Cobras Player of the Year'.

He assembled 564 runs at an average of 51.27 in the Four Day Franchise Series and hammered 435 runs in the One Day Cup competition. Malan right-handed batsman struck 149 runs in the CSA T20 Challenge series.

Malan made his international debut on February 3 for the Proteas in the second T20I against Pakistan.

Proteas fast bowler Vernon Philander received the Cape Cobras award as 'CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Year'. He captured 10 wickets in the competition and was second on the list of Cobras batting averages with 149 runs at an average of 37.25 .

Rory Kleinveldt won the award as 'One-Day Cup Player of the Year' with his 15 wickets coming at a miserly average of 16.80 .

Dane Piedt was named the 'Four Day Franchise Series Player of the Year' for his phenomenal 54 wickets - the most ever by a South African spinner in a domestic season. It came at an average of 27.74 and an economy rate of 2.92.

Piedt also struck a career-best 114 during the four-day domestic showpiece.

Dane Paterson took 34 wickets in the same competition.

8 Cape Cobras batsmen averaged 40 or more in the Four Day Franchise Series.

Malan played a number of match-winning innings in different formats. He struck 137 in the Four-Day Franchise Series in setting up an innings victory against the Highveld Lions, and scored an unbeaten 103 to propel the Cobras to a seven-wicket bonus point win against the Warriors in the CSA T20 Challenge.

"It is a great honour to win the prizes, it is a bit of a hollow feeling that we did not win a trophy but it motivates us to work harder to put silverware in the trophy cabinet next season," said Janneman Malan.

"My first century for the franchise at the Wanderers was special. In the One Day Cup with JP (Duminy) to get to 220 in 28 overs (and win the game against the Dolphins) was also special in the One Day Cup."

Kleinveldt confirmed that next season will be his last.

"I think taking my first five-for (5-22 against the Knights) was a highlight as we needed to win the game to reach the semi-finals. A couple of three-fors were also nice," he said.

He added that taking wickets in the power play was his greatest goal when starting the innings. He was not that concerned about how many runs he went for.

"Knocking the poles over was my biggest goal.

"Next season will be my last and putting a trophy in the cabinet room will be the best way to end my career," Kleinveldt said.

