Liberia: Woman, 50, Rejects Police Accounts of Son's Death

For her son's death, Madam Kamara has called for Cllr. Johnson to be charged with murder.

Madam Elizabeth Kamara, the woman whose son, Exodus S. Kamara, police investigative report claims was mobbed to death by an angry crowd, has publicly torn down said claims, making fresh allegations that the murder of her son was premeditated. She has therefore called for an independent investigation of E. Gidu Johnson, a female lawyer.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2019, on the Smythe Road, in Sinkor, Monrovia.

"The remains of the late Kamara was seen with abrasions, bruises and puncture wound on his left foot as a result of the alleged mob violence," the court record says, quoting the police investigative report.

"The victim's mortal remains were deposited for preservation at the A.B. Roberts Morgue, pending the outcome of the police probe," the document claimed.

But Madam Kamara claimed that her son was murdered upon orders of Cllr. Johnson, who she said hired the victim to work for her over the years as a driver.

"Cllr. Johnson and her security officers took my son in her compound where they beat him to death, and later dragged his body outside of her fence, and dumped it on the street like a dog," Madam Kamara alleged in her statement to reporters on Thursday, May 2, at the grounds of the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill.

Cllr. Johnson is said to be an employee of the Dean and Associates Law Firm owned by Justice Minister, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean.

Madam Kamara made the allegation when she spoke with journalists at the Temple of Justice after two of Cllr. Johnsons' private security guards, Junior Sayee and Abraham Gardour of the Alarm Security Service, were arraigned before the Monrovia City Court on a charge of negligent homicide brought against the pair by officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Although the crime is bailable, Magistrate Kennedy Peabody remanded Sayee and Gardour at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP) pending further investigation.

Kamara said she was not satisfied with the police investigative report that did not charge Cllr. Johnson with murder, "because I feel she was the brain behind my son's death."

Cllr. Johnson, at whose residence Kamara was arrested prior to his death

The police report had earlier claimed that the victim (Kamara) was arrested by the defendants, while stealing planks in Cllr. Johnson's fence. According to the report, an angry crowd forcibly took him away from the hands of the two security officers. Thereafter, his lifeless body was found lying unconscious on the Smart Road, Vai Town Community.

However, Madam Kamara tearfully claimed that Cllr. Johnson employed her son as a driver, but was later dismissed due to misunderstanding that erupted over unpaid salary.

"My son was not a criminal, but the one who tried to collect his just pay from Cllr. Johnson who had refused to pay his salary when she ordered her boys to beat him, a situation that led to his death," Madam Kamara lamented in tears.

The court document did not give any information about Sayee and Gardour's voluntary statements, for which police charged them with negligent homicide. Instead, it provides only the statement of Cllr. Johnson.

Besides, Cllr. Johnson's testimony, the police did not take any other witnesses' statements, including the community dwellers, as was done with several other murder cases where police have taken multiple statements from any of the accused.

The court document also quoted the police report as saying, "On April 24, 2019, defendants Gardour, after noticing the victim in the fence alarmed 'rogue, rogue', a rowdy situation that reportedly woke Cllr. Johnson up from bed, and she came out along with her 6 year-old son, Abjetey Odedekah. She advised the defendants to let Kamara go and she went back to bed."

The document further claimed that few minutes later, suspect Kamara was still in the care of defendants, Sayee and Gardour when an angry crowd came shouting and throwing stones demanding for the victim that claimed the attention of Cllr. Johnson.

"For the second time, Cllr. Johnson immediately started calling the police," the record claimed.

"Investigation also revealed that the victim was forcibly taken away by the angry crowd before the police could arrive," the record quoted the police probe, adding, "investigation further revealed that the victim was with the angry crowd when his friend later took him to the ghetto in Vai Town, where they changed his clothes and kept him there."

The court record also claimed that, a few hours later, Kamara was pronounced dead in the ghetto, while with his friends, who collected his remains and placed it on the main street of Via Town.

"The investigation claimed that immediately after the arrest of the victim by defendants Sayee and Gardour, they should have listened to Cllr. Johnson and released Kamara since he was arrested along with the planks," the court document maintained, quoting the police investigative report.