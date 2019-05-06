Liberia: Legislature Notifies NEC of Vacancy to Replace Fallen Rep. Lawrence

The House of Representatives has officially notified the National Elections Commission(NEC) of the vacancy created by the death of Montserrado Electoral District #15 Representative, Adolph Akwe Lawrence and informed it of the need to conduct the Constitutionally required by-election to fill the vacancy.

The House of Representatives' letter, dated April 29, 2019 was signed by its Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives Mildred N. Sayon. According to the NEC's acting director of communications and public affairs, Prince Dunbar, the notification constitutes sufficient legal backing for the Commission to conduct the by-election.

Observers note that the letter from the House of Representatives is in keeping with Article 37 of the Constitution of Liberia which reads thus:

"In the event of a vacancy in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the Elections Commission thereof. The Elections Commission shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided that where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such general elections".

The by-elections, according to the NEC timeline, are expected to be held on July 2, 2019.