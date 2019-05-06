Liberia: BWI, ALCC Sign MoU to Build Students' Capacity

BWI principal Tarnue and ALCC president Johnson affix their signatures on behalf of their respective institutions, for the capacity building of BWI students.

The Association of Liberian Construction Constructors (ALCC) and the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) administration, with support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build capacity of their respective students.

At the signing ceremony, ALCC President Sackie G. Johnson and BWI Principal, Harris Fomba Tarnue, committed to provide technical and vocational education to Liberians, and therefore, it must be welcomed by all.

According to Johnson, the MoU will help students graduating from BWI with the opportunity for internship, and job placement.

He described training as a continuous process and, as such, students leaving from high school or vocation institutions must have the opportunity to ensure that they put their training into use.

"It is very good to have these collaborative efforts where we will help each other to train students, and then send them out for internships that will lead to subsequent employment," Johnson said.

He stressed the need for Liberian technicians to be given more priorities, because it will help the youthful population to become productive for the growth and development of the country.

Mr. Johnson said everyone cannot be an engineer, architect, doctor and an accountant, but some can be middle level technicians. He used the occasion to encourage potential females to take advantage of the opportunity.

For Mr. Tarnue, the ceremony was one of his happiest moments. He therefore thanked GIZ for organizing such a program to help potential youths achieve in their academic sojourn.

Tarnue said the vision of BWI is to raise the quality of vocational and technical education. As such, the institute in an attempt to achieve the quality of education over the years, it has recognized some challenges that need to be addressed; one of them is the involvement of the private sector in its training program.

Mr. Tarnue said all around the world, where the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is strong in national development; the private sector and industry play an active role.

"We cannot run a strong training program for the young people that become middle level technicians if we don't involve those in the industry," he said.

He said this will also help to break the barriers in trying to bring the private sector on board, as a training institution to strengthen the quality of training for young people to get employed, something which he described as a big step forward.

Wanda Monnig, Advisor for Capacity Development, GIZ Transport Sector, spoke of the entity's concern about building the capacity for Liberian 'serious' youth.

The reason, according to madam Monnig, is because GIZ focuses on the creation of jobs and employment for youths. As such, it was good that BWI and ALCC partnered to ensure that the program objective is achieved.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a global service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development with more than 17,000 employees.

GIZ has over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy, the environment, peace and security.