6 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Equality Court Finds BLF's 'Land or Death' Slogan Is Hate Speech

Tagged:

Related Topics

By News24

The Equality Court has found that Black First Land First's (BLF) political slogan "Land or Death" constitutes hate speech.

BLF were on Monday ordered to remove their political slogan "Land or Death" from their regalia, social media accounts and website within one month.

The application was brought by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The party was also ordered to tender a written apology to all South Africans within the same time period, to be published on the website of the SAHRC.

This is a developing story.

TWEET: BREAKING: Equality Court makes a finding that the Black First Land First (BLF) political slogan "Land or Death" is hate speech.-- SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) May 6, 2019

Source: News24

South Africa

What Caster Semenya's IAAF Loss Means For All Us

The world is reacting to the International Association of Athletics Federation's controversial rule regulating… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.