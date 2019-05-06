Africa: CAF Confederations Cup - Superb Comeback Sends Berkane Into Historic Final

Moroccan side RS Berkane reached their first ever final of a continental championship after beating CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the semis second leg clash of the Total CAF Cup of Confederation, on Sunday in Berkane.

The Oranges as the Moroccans are nicknamed overturned a 2-0 loss from the first leg last week in Sfax to reach the final 3-2 on aggregate. First half goals from Kodjo Fo-Dah Laba, Omar Namsaoui and Issoufou Dayo was all Berkane needed to achieve the biggest feat in the history of the club since its formation 81 years ago.

The Moroccans await the winner of the other semi-final clash between Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel and Egyptian giants Zamalek in the Mediterranean resort city of Sousse later on Sunday in next month's final. Zamalek won the first leg in Alexandria by a lone goal.

Eager to overcome a 2-0 loss last week, Berkane meant business from the onset. After only eight minutes, Laba stepped up to convert a penalty for the opener to send the Municipal Stadium into a frenzy.

Two minutes later, Mohammed Farehane broke through on the left wing but Sfaxien goalie Aymen Dahmen save the situation with ease.

With the visitors in search of the equalizer, Firas Chaouat managed to find himself in a head-to-head situation but Berkane goalie Abdelaali M'Hamdi was to his side's rescue.

On 19 minutes, Namsaoui doubled the lead with a spectacular free-kick that left Dahmen dumbfounded as the ball was already nested in for the second goal and level on aggregate.

Dayo took the game beyond the visitors with a strike from close range on 31 minutes that beat Dahmen at the near post to put the host on course for a place at the last two.

The third goal cushioned Berkane and Sfaxien threw more men forward in search of the away goal which could have turned things their favour.

However, it was Berkane who continued from where they left off in the first half, with raids into the Sfaxien half. Five minutes after the break, Bakre El Helali's test Dahmen with a set-piece that missed target.

On the hour mark, Chaouat sent Ala Marzouki through, but the latter's final touch went wayward. Few minutes later, Chaouat again squared this time to Aymen Harzi, but he failed to beat M'Hamdi in the Berkane goal.

The remainder remained balanced with Berkane having the last laugh as they held on to claim the biggest victory in their history.