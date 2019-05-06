Nigeria: APC Plotting to Force Adeleke to Surrender Osun Election 'Victory', Says PDP

Opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had plotted to force its candidate in the 2018 Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke to surrender his victory.

In a statement on Sunday, PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan claimed that the APC wants to use security agents to detain the lawmaker.

The PDP said it has learned of a fresh plot by the APC "to use some elements in the Police to hound and incarcerate our victorious Osun state governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, all in the bid to browbeat him to relinquish his mandate."

Adeleke, a Senator representing Osun Central consistency in the National assembly, contested and lost the Osun State governorship election in November 2018 to APC's Gboyega Oyetola who had been sworn into office.

Unsatisfied with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the election result, Adeleke and the PDP approached the Election Tribunal which later ruled that the senator was the legitimate winner of the election not Oyetola.

Similarly to the PDP, the APC and Oyetola rejected the Election Tribunals' ruling and have sought legal redress at the Court of Appeal which is yet to hear the appeal.

While Adeleke awaits the Court of Appeal, the PDP said there have been increasing threats to Senator Adeleke's life from persons who do not want him to declared as Osun state governor following a ruling by the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal.

"The PDP already has new information of how the APC, having seen that there is no way it can stop Senator Adeleke at the courts, now seeks to forcefully hound him into a police station where he will be incarcerated and put out of circulation before the determination of the matters in court.

Apart from executing this script of the APC, these elements in the police have no other reason for continuously hounding Senator Adeleke, as he is already in court for all the frivolous allegations preferred against him," Ologbondiyan said.

Asides the election result, Adeleke is also in court for alleged forgery of certificate he received from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and examination malpractice during the exercise.

The PDP spokesman challenged the APC that "If they truly want Senator Adeleke for any new issue connected with the charges for which he is already in court, it should present such before the court instead of resorting to bullying."

He asked the APC to "end this siege on Senator Adeleke and accept the fact that he has the mandate of the people of Osun state as their governor and no form of machination will subvert this reality."

The PDP, therefore, called on the inspector general of police, Adamu Mohammed to "rein-in his men on issues related to Senator Adeleke's determination to retrieve his governorship mandate, which was stolen by the APC."