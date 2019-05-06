Zimbabwe: The "Pink Lotto" Is Back!

The Original Genuine Lotto, commonly known as the Pink Lotto is back and sales will start on Monday while the draw will be held on Saturday 11 May, after the conclusion of the Castle Tankard Horse Race in Harare.

The relaunching jackpot is pegged at RTGs $150 000 and the grand draw will be broadcasted live on ZBC TV.

Lotto had taken a sabbatical on the backdrop of a dwindling economy.

In a speech read on his behalf, Chairman of the MTC, Gary Carter said the Pink Lotto remains the biggest lottery game and will fulfil its mandate of being a charity game.

"Lotto is a charity game which we are indebted to the people of Zimbabwe for their support...

A brainchild of Mariam Oztanir, The President's Fund through the Mashonaland Turf Club, and founded in March 1990, has been raising funds from the local and international public in order to administer grants and donations for local causes.

The Fund was conceived to commemorate ten years of Independence, peace and stability in Zimbabwe.

