Zimbabwe: Dembare Hope to Switch Off Zpc Kariba

Returning Dynamos coach Tonderai "Stanza" Ndiraya has not minced his words over the quality of players that constitute the current squad at the once glamorous side. With only two weeks at the helm, having replaced Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigove, who was fired after string of poor results, Ndiraya was very open to everyone that the team was not good enough to challenge for the top honours on the local front where we have emerging football powerhouses such as FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn. The three clubs boast of sound financial muscles.

However, Ndiraya remains optimistic of taking the club to another level.

Beleaguered Harare giants will be out to switch off ZPC Kariba (Gwenya Rekuchamhembe) when the two side collide at Rufaro this Sunday.

In his first assignment, Ndiraya guided the Glamour Boys to a 1-all draw against newsboys TelOne.

"We hope to build from where we left the previous match against TelOne. We have to work with what we have for now. People must not write us off," Ndiraya said.

In yet another encounter, fading Bulawayo giants, Highlanders will welcome red-hot Hwange FC at Barbourfields on Sunday as well. The Bulawayo giants will be looking forward to register their first league win having failed to do so in all their first five attempts, a record that has put head coach Madinda Ndlovu under immense pressure from the club's legion of fans. Hwange has been in top form, considering how the mighty Bosso has fallen, Chipangano might cause another upset at Emagumeni.

Premier League action begins on Saturday with Bulawayo Chiefs taking on Yadah FC at Luveve in Bulawayo. Ngezi Platinum welcome Jairos Tapera's TelOne at Baobab with army side Black Rhinos taking on Sugar Sugar Boys, Triangle United at the giant National Sports Stadium while FC Platinum host the students, Herentals at Mandava.

On Sunday, apart from the DeMbare, ZPC Kariba and the Highlanders versus Hwange matches, new boys Manica Diamonds host Chicken Inn at Gibbo, Chapungu welcome Mushowani Stars at Mandava while inform Caps United date Harare City in a potentially explosive Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium to complete week six Premier Soccer League action.