Zimbabwe: King 98's Album Launch in Pictures

It arguably was and may always be the biggest debut album launch in the land by any Zimbabwean as Ngonidzashe Dondo, affectionately known as King 98 launched his debut album titled Francesca on Worker's Day at Wingate Golf Club.

Attracting some of the biggest names across this continent's music industry in the name of Nigerian superstar Davido and South African hip-hop sensation Nasty C, among the cream de la cream of Zimbabwean Afro-pop line up, nothing more could be yearned for.

Forget disappointing acts, that is if there were any at all, so much was on offer for a true music lover to go home wailing over their US$ 20 gate entry fee. If, for example, Tamy had disappointed there were hordes of musical talent lined up to get suit one's needs.

Surely, from a line-up of Union 5, Tamy, The Travellers Band, Nadia Nakai, King 98, Shashl, ExQ, Davido, Nasty C and many others it was bound to be a night to remember.

Here are some pictures from King 98's album launch...

DavidoExQKing98Nasty CThe Travellers Band